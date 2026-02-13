BNP candidate Fazlur Rahman wins by a large margin
In the Kishoreganj-4 (Itna-Mithamain-Austagram) constituency, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate and valiant freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman defeated Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Rokon Reza Sheikh by a margin of nearly 72,000 votes.
According to unofficial results, at 150 polling centres in the constituency, Fazlur Rahman, contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol, secured 129,954 votes. His closest rival, Rokon Reza, who contested with the balance scales symbol, received 57,326 votes.
In Itna Upazila, Fazlur Rahman obtained 54,289 votes, while Rokon Reza received 20,939. In Mithamain, Fazlur Rahman secured 26,756 votes compared to Rokon Reza’s 22,451.
In Austagram, Fazlur Rahman received 48,909 votes, while Rokon Reza obtained 13,936. Across the three upazilas, Fazlur Rahman won by a margin of 72,628 votes over his rival.
Reacting to the result, Fazlur Rahman said, “I am grateful to the people of my constituency. The respect they have shown me in the later years of my life is something I will strive to honour.”