BNP candidate Fazlur Rahman wins by a large margin

In the Kishoreganj-4 (Itna-Mithamain-Austagram) constituency, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate and valiant freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman defeated Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Rokon Reza Sheikh by a margin of nearly 72,000 votes.

According to unofficial results, at 150 polling centres in the constituency, Fazlur Rahman, contesting with the sheaf of paddy symbol, secured 129,954 votes. His closest rival, Rokon Reza, who contested with the balance scales symbol, received 57,326 votes.