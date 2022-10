'Sitrang' has turned into a powerful cyclone and moved towards the coastal region with stormy wind and incessant rainfall.

State minister for disaster management and relief Md Enamur Rahman said the cyclone might hit 13 low-lying districts in the coastal region.

These are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

The state minister said preparation has been taken to tackle the cyclone.