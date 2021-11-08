Vegetable vendor Arjena will eat less

She came to Dhaka with her husband 26 years ago. She still hasn't been able to shrug off that Kushtia tone when she talks. Over 50 years old now, Arjena Begum lives in Hemayetpur on the outskirts of the capital city. Her husband Tota Miah works as a security guard in Agargaon of the city.

Arjena sells 'shaak' (spinach) by the road in Manipuripara near the parliament building. There is a little market there every morning, selling vegetables, fruit, chickens, eggs and more. Arjena has been selling 'shaak' there for the past three years. Before that she would sell her ware at Chandrima Udyan.

Arjena commutes from Hemayetpur to Manipuripara every day by bus and now bus fares have gone up along with the hike in fuel prices. So her daily commuting costs have increased. How will Arjena bear these added expenses? She says, "We will have to eat less rice. Before we would buy one and a half kg of rice, now we will have to buy just one kg. If I could sell over Tk 1,520 a day, I could afford to buy some spices. Now I won't be able to."