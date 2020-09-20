Verdict in arms case against Shahed on 28 Sept

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 28 September to pronounce judgement in an arms case against Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes fixed the date as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.

The prosecution, in their closing arguments, pleaded to sentence the accused to the maximum punishment, which is life imprisonment in the case.