Verdict in arms case against Shahed on 28 Sept

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 28 September to pronounce judgement in an arms case against Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes fixed the date as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.
The prosecution, in their closing arguments, pleaded to sentence the accused to the maximum punishment, which is life imprisonment in the case.
Earlier on 16 September, Shahed in his self-defence statement pleaded not guilty and begged for justice.
The court on 27 August framed charges in the case. Earlier on 19 August, the court took into cognigance the charge-sheet filed in the case.
Investigation officer and DB inspector Shairul filed the charge-sheet at the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan on 30 July, while the court on 13 August transferred the case to Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court for further proceedings.
Shahed was arrested by RAB from Debhata upazilla of Shatkhira in the early hours of 15 July and was airlifted to the capital in the morning.
DB conducted raids on one of his Uttara dens on 18 July and recovered illegal arms and narcotics. They later filed the case with Uttara West police station.