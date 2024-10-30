Coordination between govt and private sector essential for elimination of TB

Although the government is working to control tuberculosis, progress is challenging without cooperation from the private sector.

So, a collaboration between the government and the private sectors is essential. Increased awareness among the public and the establishment of social movements are crucial for effective TB control.

These points were made during a roundtable meeting titled "The Role of the Private Sector in Tuberculosis Treatment" held on 23 October in Khulna. The meeting took place at the CSS Ava Centre and was attended by physicians and specialists from government and private hospitals and institutions.