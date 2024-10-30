Prothom Alo roundtable in Khulna
Coordination between govt and private sector essential for elimination of TB
Although the government is working to control tuberculosis, progress is challenging without cooperation from the private sector.
So, a collaboration between the government and the private sectors is essential. Increased awareness among the public and the establishment of social movements are crucial for effective TB control.
These points were made during a roundtable meeting titled "The Role of the Private Sector in Tuberculosis Treatment" held on 23 October in Khulna. The meeting took place at the CSS Ava Centre and was attended by physicians and specialists from government and private hospitals and institutions.
The roundtable was jointly organized by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDRB) and Prothom Alo, with support from the Stop TB Partnership.
The honourable guest at the meeting was Md Monjurul Murshid, director (health), Khulna.
Professor at the Chest Diseases Department of Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), Khosrul Alam Mallik, head of the Pediatrics Department at KMCH Saiyada Roxshana Parvin, former divisional tuberculosis specialist Anwarul Azad, deputy general manager at LabAid Hospital, Mohammad Rashed Al Razi, CSS director in Khulna Sazzadur Rahim Pantha, LabAid Khulna manager Md Jakaria, BRAC Khulna divisional manager Md Asaduzzaman, and assistant professor at Khulna University Rowan Hasan Ron.
The concept paper was presented by Abu Taleb, a PPM consultant doctor from ICDDRB’s ACTB programme.
Shahriar Ahmed, deputy chief of Party physician for USAID’s ACTB programme at ICDDRB, stated, “We must focus on the private sector to eliminate tuberculosis. If we can’t involve them, we won’t make progress. That’s why we want to engage everyone in discussions to move forward. We hope these roundtable meetings will not be the end of the conversation.”
The meeting was moderated by Firoz Choudhury, assistant editor at Prothom Alo.