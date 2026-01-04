Habiganj anti-discrimination leader released on bail
Mahdi Hasan, general secretary of the Habiganj district wing of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has been granted bail. Today, Sunday, at 10:30 am, Chief Judicial Magistrate Abdul Mannan approved his bail application.
Earlier at 8:30 am, Mahdi Hasan was brought to the Habiganj Judicial Magistrate Court. At that time, leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were present in the court premises.
Inspector Abdul Taleb Molla of the court police stated that after the Shayestaganj police detained an accused person, Mahdi Hasan had appeared at the Shayestaganj police station on Friday afternoon with his party’s leaders and supporters.
During the incident, he allegedly misbehaved with the police and tried to secure the release of the detainee forcefully, while also obstructing official duties. He was subsequently arrested and brought before the court.
The accused’s lawyers, Chowdhury Ashraful Bari Noman and MA Majid, said that the section under which the accused was presented in court is bailable. They stated that Mahdi Hasan regrets any words he may have spoken in haste at the police station.
He did not abuse the police, his political colleague was wrongly detained, and in protesting the injustice, some statements were made in the heat of argument. They emphasised that he works for the state and society and is an exemplary political activist.
After a brief hearing, Judge Abdul Mannan granted bail. Leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement expressed jubilation in the court premises. Shortly afterward, Mahdi Hasan was released on bail and led a march with supporters through the town from the courthouse.