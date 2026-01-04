Habiganj anti-discrimination leader released on bail

Mahdi Hasan, general secretary of the Habiganj district wing of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has been granted bail. Today, Sunday, at 10:30 am, Chief Judicial Magistrate Abdul Mannan approved his bail application.

Earlier at 8:30 am, Mahdi Hasan was brought to the Habiganj Judicial Magistrate Court. At that time, leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were present in the court premises.

Inspector Abdul Taleb Molla of the court police stated that after the Shayestaganj police detained an accused person, Mahdi Hasan had appeared at the Shayestaganj police station on Friday afternoon with his party’s leaders and supporters.