ADB approves $400m loan to support Bangladesh’s economic recovery

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a $400 million loan to Bangladesh to advance reforms in domestic resource mobilization, improve efficiency and productivity of public spending, and help small businesses – especially women-led businesses – to access low-cost innovative bank financing.

This loan is ADB’s second subprogramme of the Sustainable Economic Recovery Programme that was launched in October 2021 to support economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This subprogramme enables Bangladesh to enhance revenues, promote efficiency and transparency in public spending and public procurement, deepen the reforms of state-owned enterprises, and help small businesses and microentrepreneurs to access low-interest affordable credits from the banking sector,” said ADB principal public management economist for South Asia, Aminur Rahman.