Country isn't in dire state: Tajul Islam

The minister came up with this remark while addressing a dialogue over the price hike of daily essentials and fuel oil organised by the Urban Development Journalist Forum at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU).
Addressing the event as the chief gust, Tajul Islam said there is a deficit in current account for imports. But the country has the forex reserve that would cover the deficit.
The minister said, "Bangladesh is spending USD 8 billion per month for imports. On the one hand, it is putting extra pressure on us while on the other it is also a matter of glad that Bangladesh imports goods worth USD 8 billion per month."
He added, "The World Bank (WB) wants to willingly give us loans to overcome the losses in massive floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj. Besides, the WB is pursuing us to finance different projects."