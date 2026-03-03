Govt to facilitate swift travel for expatriates once flights resume

In response to continued attacks by the United States and Israel, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes in several Middle Eastern countries. Amid this escalation, concerns are mounting over a deepening crisis in the region.

Over the past two days, two Bangladeshis have been killed and seven injured in retaliatory attacks across different Middle Eastern states. According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the casualties resulted from missile and drone strikes.

An inter-ministerial meeting was held on Monday, at the foreign ministry to review the overall situation, including the safety of Bangladeshi nationals in the Middle East. The meeting, involving three ministries, discussed a range of possible measures in response to the evolving crisis.

In light of the situation, minister of foreign affairs in Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, minister of foreign affairs in Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and minister of state for foreign affairs in Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, separately telephoned Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman yesterday.

They discussed the ongoing crisis and the safety of Bangladeshi expatriates.