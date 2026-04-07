Initiative underway to recruit 100,000 health workers: health minister

Health and family welfare minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain today Tuesday informed the parliament that necessary initiatives are being taken to recruit some 100,000 health workers in line with the current government’s election manifesto.

Sakhawat said this while responding to a starred tabled question placed by treasury bench member Ikramul Bari Tipu (Naogaon-4) in the House today.

The minister said the government has been working relentlessly to ensure adequate manpower to improve the quality of healthcare services and maintain continuity in service delivery across the country.