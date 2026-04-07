Initiative underway to recruit 100,000 health workers: health minister
Health and family welfare minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain today Tuesday informed the parliament that necessary initiatives are being taken to recruit some 100,000 health workers in line with the current government’s election manifesto.
Sakhawat said this while responding to a starred tabled question placed by treasury bench member Ikramul Bari Tipu (Naogaon-4) in the House today.
The minister said the government has been working relentlessly to ensure adequate manpower to improve the quality of healthcare services and maintain continuity in service delivery across the country.
He informed the House that on 22 January this year, a total of 2,984 assistant surgeons and 279 dental surgeons were recruited through the 48th BCS, while 98 assistant surgeons (MBBS) and 22 dental surgeons were appointed through the 44th BCS.
Earlier, on 18 December last year, 162 assistant surgeons (MBBS physicians) were appointed through the 27th BCS.
Replying to another starred question from treasury bench member Joynal Abedin (Feni-2), the health minister said that from FY2020-21 to date, the government allocated Tk 46.85 billion (4,685.22 crore) to import and procure COVID-19 vaccines and related equipment to tackle the pandemic.
Of the total allocation, Tk 43.94 billion (4,394.08 crore) was spent on vaccine procurement, Tk 308.8 million (30.88 crore) on procurement of syringes, Tk 195.7 million (19.57 crore) on transportation of vaccines and syringes across the country, and Tk 9.9 million (99,78,980) on syringe shipping charges.
The minister said no complaint has been filed with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding vaccine procurement.
However, the government remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability. If any specific information or allegation is received, it will be properly reviewed and necessary action will be taken.