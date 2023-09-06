Dhaka mayors should resign for failing to curb dengue: Mirza Fakhrul 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes that the two mayors of Dhaka city corporations should resign due to their inability to control dengue.

He expressed his opinion that the "unelected government" has failed in managing public health and controlling the dengue outbreak.

The government has not been able to provide even basic safety to the people. Therefore, in his view, the mayors of the two cities should step down, he expressed.