Dhaka mayors should resign for failing to curb dengue: Mirza Fakhrul 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes that the two mayors of Dhaka city corporations should resign due to their inability to control dengue.
He expressed his opinion that the "unelected government" has failed in managing public health and controlling the dengue outbreak.
The government has not been able to provide even basic safety to the people. Therefore, in his view, the mayors of the two cities should step down, he expressed.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while inaugurating a blood donation programme for dengue patients in two hospitals located in the Panthapath area of the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
BNP-nominated mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain for Dhaka South City and Tabith Awal in North City initiated the programme by donating blood themselves.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam stated that dengue has not only affected Dhaka but has also spread like an epidemic throughout the country. He noted that over 600 people have already lost their lives, and many continue to get infected daily.
Children are particularly vulnerable and are not receiving adequate treatment, leading to unfortunate fatalities. Regrettably, the government has been unable to effectively control any diseases, he noted.