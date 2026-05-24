We need a new, future-oriented agenda for our engagement: Pranay Verma

Indian outgoing High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, has laid emphasis on a new, future-oriented agenda for engagement between India and Bangladesh.

The Indian diplomat made the remark in a farewell note today, Sunday.

He mentioned that both India and Bangladesh have come a long way in the 55 years since Bangladesh was born.

"We both are more capable, more confident, more connected and more aspirational societies than we ever were. We both are important stakeholders in the peace, stability and development of our shared region," the high commissioner added.

Pranay Verma noted, "Cooperation between our two countries is critical to address shared challenges like climate change and environmental sustainability. As the two largest economies of the region, we both have to be the anchors for closer regional integration."