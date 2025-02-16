Issue over coal price not resolved

The dispute between Bangladesh’s Power Development Board (PDB) and India’s Adani Group over coal pricing for power generation remains unresolved. Bangladesh has verbally requested Adani to lower the coal price used in electricity cost calculations, but Adani has asked for a formal written proposal. Once submitted, both parties will discuss and finalise the price.

Bangladesh began purchasing electricity from Adani’s Godda power plant in Jharkhand in April 2023. However, even before supply began, controversy arose over Adani’s coal pricing.

Adani calculates the cost of supplying electricity to Bangladesh and prepares a bill accordingly. However, in doing so, the company has increased the price of coal, which PDB has refused to pay. Following negotiations, Adani agreed to lower the price, promising to charge Bangladesh less than the rate at which coal is purchased for the Payra and Rampal power plants. For a year, Adani adhered to this agreement.