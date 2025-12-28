Advisor Sakhawat Hossain inspects charred Prothom Alo office

Shipping adviser Brigadier General (Retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain both personal and on behalf of the government has expressed regret over the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

Noting that Bangladesh is on the path of democratic progress, the advisor said, “There are many people with various agendas now. Some have the agenda to create chaos. The elections are approaching, and there is a conspiracy to disrupt them. Even so, the government is maintaining the highest level of vigilance and is making efforts.”