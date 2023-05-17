Workshop on review of National Plan of Action to Eliminate Child Labour held

A global report published by ILO and UNICEF reveals that child labour has increased during the last four years and that globally 160 million children are engaged in child labour. In Bangladesh, 6.8 per cent of children from 5 to 17 years are engaged in child labour. Child labour violates the rights of children and hinders their access to basic rights like education and protection. Children that engage in child labour and/or hazardous work can become victims of violence, exploitation, and abuse.

The objective of the workshop is to accelerate the national efforts to eliminate child labour in Bangladesh through ensuring accountability mechanisms and to enhance coordination and reach goal under SDG 8.7 to eliminate all forms of child labour by 2025. This can be possible if at least 1,000 social workers field based and dedicated to women and children.