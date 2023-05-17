Workshop on review of National Plan of Action to Eliminate Child Labour held

As a follow-up of the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour, the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) and UNICEF organised a national workshop to track progress on the implementation of the NPA (National Plan of Action), said a press release.
Begum Monnujan Sufian, State Minister, Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), chaired the event and Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, Secretary, MoLE, Emma Brigham, OIC, Representative to UNICEF, Natalie McCauley, OIC Deputy Representative to UNICEF Bangladesh and Elisa Calpona, OIC Chief of Child Protection, UNICEF Bangladesh were present along with others during the workshop and led the discussion.
A global report published by ILO and UNICEF reveals that child labour has increased during the last four years and that globally 160 million children are engaged in child labour. In Bangladesh, 6.8 per cent of children from 5 to 17 years are engaged in child labour. Child labour violates the rights of children and hinders their access to basic rights like education and protection. Children that engage in child labour and/or hazardous work can become victims of violence, exploitation, and abuse.
The objective of the workshop is to accelerate the national efforts to eliminate child labour in Bangladesh through ensuring accountability mechanisms and to enhance coordination and reach goal under SDG 8.7 to eliminate all forms of child labour by 2025. This can be possible if at least 1,000 social workers field based and dedicated to women and children.
Deputy minister of the ministry of labor and human resources Bagem Mannujan Sufian said that Bangladesh has already taken strong steps to prevent child Co-ordinating with all concerned ministries we want to eradicate child labour and to play a role in proper development of children. Creating awareness at all levels. She especially thanked UNICEF for taking the steps taken by the Bangladesh government forward.
Elisa Kalpana, OIC head of child protection department, said that the steps taken by the Bangladesh government to prevent child labor undoubtedly deserve praise. Besides, Bangladesh has seen many successes in this regard. She expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Labor and Human Resources for organizing such workshops.