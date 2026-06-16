Local govt polls likely to begin from September-October: Mirza Fakhrul

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today, Tuesday said local government polls across the country may begin in phases from September or October this year, following the end of the monsoon season.

Replying to a starred tabled question from ruling party lawmaker Md. Mostafizur Rahman Babul, (Jamalpur-3), in the Jatiya Sangsad, the minister said the government plans to complete elections to all tiers of local government institutions within the next one year.