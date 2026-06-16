Local govt polls likely to begin from September-October: Mirza Fakhrul
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today, Tuesday said local government polls across the country may begin in phases from September or October this year, following the end of the monsoon season.
Replying to a starred tabled question from ruling party lawmaker Md. Mostafizur Rahman Babul, (Jamalpur-3), in the Jatiya Sangsad, the minister said the government plans to complete elections to all tiers of local government institutions within the next one year.
“Local government elections across the country may begin in phases from September or October after the current monsoon season,” he told the House.
The minister said the government intends to hold elections to union parishads, municipalities, upazila parishads, zila parishads and city corporations within a one-year timeframe.
He noted that the polls would be conducted gradually, depending on the availability of budgetary resources.
“Based on the availability of funds, the elections will be held in phases. In this regard, union parishad elections may be held first, followed by elections to other local government bodies step by step,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul further informed the House that elections to all 13 city corporations of the country, including the newly established Bogura City Corporation, would also be completed within the same period.
“Election planning and financial preparations are already underway. Organising local government elections requires a substantial amount of money, and the necessary allocation has been included in the current national budget,” he said.
The minister said a letter has already been sent to the Election Commission to determine the detailed expenditure required for conducting the elections.
He added that the Local Government Division, the Election Commission and the Ministry of Finance would begin joint work after the start of the new fiscal year with a view to announcing the final election schedule.
“Once the new fiscal year begins, the Local Government Division, the Election Commission and the Ministry of Finance will work jointly to finalize and announce the election schedule.” he said.