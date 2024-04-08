2m SIM card holders left Dhaka in 2 days

A SIM card holder has been referred to as a person (unique user). They could be accompanied by elderly people and children, who do not use mobile phones.

As a result, it is tough to get an actual number of people who left Dhaka before the Eid.

Though the government holiday for the Eid-ul-Fitr will begin on 10 April, people started leaving the capital city on 4 April (Thursday), the last working day of the week. There were weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday while Sunday marked the holiday for Shab-e-Qadr.