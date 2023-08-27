WB signs $300m deal with Bangladesh for skill development of rural youth

The government of Bangladesh and the World Bank today signed a $300 million financing agreement to equip about 900,000 economically disengaged rural youth with skills and alternative education needed for employment and entrepreneurship. About 60 per cent of them will be female.

Economic Relations Division’s secretary Sharifa Khan and World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck signed the agreement on behalf of the government and the World Bank, respectively.

The Economic Acceleration and Resilience for NEET (EARN) project will help overcome barriers that prevent disadvantaged and vulnerable youth from gaining education and employment, says a press release.

The project will provide skills training, alternative education, employment, and entrepreneurial support to rural youth who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET). The project will establish vocational training centers to offer a range of skills development opportunities and provide online and offline training courses in market-driven and futuristic trades.