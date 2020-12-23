Vitamin A campaign reaches 20.8m children in Bangladesh: UNICEF

The National Vitamin A plus campaign in Bangladesh has reached 20.8 million children aged between 6 months and 5 years with the important immunity boosting supplement, UNICEF said Wednesday.

The two-week campaign, which took place in October, reached 97 per cent of the target, despite challenges arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign coverage was officially verified and released by the Directorate General of Health Services, National Nutrition Services and Institute of Public Health Nutrition on 14 December 2020.

“This is a very important win for children in Bangladesh. The campaign was adapted to ensure safety for health workers, children and parents while achieving remarkable coverage,” said Tomoo Hozumi, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh.

The Vitamin A campaign was conducted by the Government of Bangladesh with support from UNICEF, which helped develop guidelines and communications materials to ensure a safe roll-out in the context of COVID-19.