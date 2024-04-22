Relocation of war expenditure could ensure better world environment: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed the need for expending money used in the war to protect the world, placing six proposals in facing the adverse impact of the climate change to build a beautiful world for future generation.

"I could not but saying one thing that the world could be saved if the money expended in the wars and buying weapons is used for (facing impacts of) climate change," she said.

The premier made the remarks while inaugurating a four-day UN Climate Adaptation Conference titled 'National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Expo 2024' and Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership (BCDP) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

"We aim to build a safe and beautiful world for future generations. Achieving this goal requires increasing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience, and undertaking coordinated risk reduction initiatives. ---Let's work together to protect this planet more intensively," she said.