Provision to take actions against political parties dropped

The advisory council of the interim government has dropped the provision from the draft of the 'International Crimes (Tribunal) Amendment Ordinance 2024' that suggested punitive measures against organisations or political parties.

However, the council has approved the draft ordinance with other amendments.

The draft ordinance was approved at a meeting of the advisory council with chief advisor Muhammad Yunus in the chair at the secretariat on Wednesday.

This was also the first time that Yunus attended a meeting at the secretariat.

Following the meeting, during a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, interim government’s law adviser professor Asif Nazrul disclosed this.

Local government adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser Md Mahfuz Alam, and the chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present at the briefing.