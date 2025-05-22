No possibility of dissolving NBR right now: Finance Ministry

There is no possibility of dissolving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) right at this moment since it is very much time consuming to implement the recently promulgated “Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordnance 2025” after necessary amendments.

“Under the current circumstances, all the operations of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will continue like in the past,” said a press release of the Ministry of Finance today, Thursday.

It said that the officials and employees of the income tax and customs would conduct their overall operations under the existing system.