No possibility of dissolving NBR right now: Finance Ministry
There is no possibility of dissolving the National Board of Revenue (NBR) right at this moment since it is very much time consuming to implement the recently promulgated “Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordnance 2025” after necessary amendments.
“Under the current circumstances, all the operations of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) will continue like in the past,” said a press release of the Ministry of Finance today, Thursday.
It said that the officials and employees of the income tax and customs would conduct their overall operations under the existing system.
The release also said that necessary amendments to the Ordinance would be brought after consultations with the NBR and all important stakeholders to frame the administrative structure of separation of the revenue board upholding the interests of the BCS (tax) and BCS (customs and VAT) cadre.
It mentioned that the government has no plan to reduce the number of posts of the tax, customs and VAT cadres rather their posts would be increased following necessary reforms side by side there would be much more scope for promotions including appointment to the post of secretary.
In this regard, all the officials and employees of the revenue board have been requested to remain present in their respective offices during office hours and thus discharge their respective duties with integrity ahead of the operations of the national budget for FY26 for the greater interest of the country and thus expediting the economic operations of the country through rendering desired services to the taxpayers.
The release said that despite holding fruitful discussions with the government, the NBR Songskar Oikya Parishad announced non-cooperation movement although it has no rational reason.
It said that following the promulgation of the Ordinance, its implementation would be time consuming since a lot of tasks have to be completed like framing the organogram of the two new divisions side by side necessary changes should have to be brought into the Allocation of Business, Income Tax Act, Customs Act, VAT Act and the concerned rules and regulations.