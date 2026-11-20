BGB foils BSF bid to push 4 people into Bangladesh at Meherpur border
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) attempted to push four men into Bangladesh through the Rangmahal border in Gangni upazila of Meherpur on Thursday night. However, the attempt was foiled by the intervention of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
After spending around five and a half hours at the zero line, the four men were taken back into Indian territory by the BSF on Friday morning.
According to sources at the Rangmahal BGB camp and local residents, the BSF opened a gate in the border barbed-wire fence at around 2:00 am amid light rain and attempted to push the four men into Bangladesh.
According to them, alerted to the incident, a BGB patrol team promptly took up positions along the border and prevented the men from entering Bangladeshi territory. They subsequently remained at the zero line.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Naik Subedar Mizanur Rahman, commander of the Rangmahal BGB camp, said BGB personnel became alert after hearing the sound of trucks moving across the border late on Thursday night.
“At around 2:00 am, BSF personnel opened a gate in the barbed-wire fence and pushed the four men towards Bangladesh. After BGB personnel intervened, the men had to wait at the zero line for a considerable time. At around 7:30 am today, the BSF opened the gate and took them back into Indian territory,” he said.
Local farmer Ziaurul Mia said, “While working in a cabbage field, I saw four people sitting at one side of the field with their bags. BGB personnel were repeatedly announcing over a loudspeaker that they should return. At one point, the BSF opened the gate in the barbed-wire fence and took them back to India.”
Lieutenant Colonel Rashed Kamal, commander of the BGB's Kushtia Battalion (47 BGB), told Prothom Alo that the BSF had attempted to push the four people into Bangladesh under the cover of light rain late at night.
“The attempt was foiled by the vigilance of the BGB patrol team. We remain on the highest alert to prevent unauthorised entry across the border. With the cooperation of local residents, we will thwart any such attempts,” he said.