According to sources at the Rangmahal BGB camp and local residents, the BSF opened a gate in the border barbed-wire fence at around 2:00 am amid light rain and attempted to push the four men into Bangladesh.

According to them, alerted to the incident, a BGB patrol team promptly took up positions along the border and prevented the men from entering Bangladeshi territory. They subsequently remained at the zero line.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Naik Subedar Mizanur Rahman, commander of the Rangmahal BGB camp, said BGB personnel became alert after hearing the sound of trucks moving across the border late on Thursday night.