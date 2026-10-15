Durga Puja at 33,851 venues nationwide, 258 in Dhaka

Sharadiya Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindu community, begins tomorrow, Friday. This year, it will be celebrated at 33,851 mandaps across Bangladesh, up from 32,351 last year.

In Dhaka metropolitan area, 258 pujas will be held this year, compared with 261 last year, a decrease of three.

The Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and the Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee jointly disclosed the figures at an exchange of views with journalists at the Dhakeshwari National Temple complex in the capital on Thursday morning.

They also said that this year, Goddess Durga will arrive on horseback and depart by boat, according to traditional beliefs.

Reading out a written statement at the meeting, Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee General Secretary Shubhashish Kumar Biswas said that several attacks on idols and temples had taken place in different districts during preparations for the festival. The districts include Sylhet, Rajbari, Panchagarh, Netrokona and Tangail.