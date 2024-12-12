RAB DG seeks apology for 7-murder, admits existence of Aynaghar
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has acknowledged the existence of a secret detention center named ‘Aynaghar’ during the Awami League regime.
The elite force has also apologized to the family members of those who were killed including the seven-murder of Narayanganj or who were repressed by the RAB since its inception.
RAB director general AKM Shahidur Rahman made the comments at a view exchange meeting with journalists at RAB media centre in the city's Karwan Bazar on Thursday morning. Shahidur Rahman took charge as the RAB boss on 8 August following the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.
Earlier on 5 December, newly appointed inspector general of police Baharul Alam expressed his sorrows on behalf of the police and sought apology from every family of the people who embraced martyrdom during the student-people's uprising. On 9 December, Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali sought apology for unprofessional attitude during the July movement.
The RAB DG said, “I want to assure you that as long as I am in charge, our officials would never get involved with criminal offences such as enforced disappearance or killing. We expect that the incidents of torture and atrocities by RAB members should be brought to justice through a fair investigation.”
The director general of RAB, seeking immunity through trial, said that the interim government has formed a commission to investigate incidents of enforced disappearance and the International Crimes Tribunal is conducting trials taking such crimes into cognizance.
He said the allegations against RAB will be tried through a fair and impartial investigation. RAB’s immunity is possible in this way.
The RAB DG also warned the members of the force against any wrongdoings.
“We would take stern legal action if any member of the force is found involved with any criminal activities. We have been doing this in the post-5 August period,” the RAB DG added.
In reply to RAB’s secret detention centre Aynaghar, he said, “Aynaghar was there and it still exists. The commission (to probe incidents of enforced disappearance) ordered us to keep Aynaghar as it is. We kept it intact without changing anything.”
In reply to another question about demands from different quarters to dismantle RAB, AKM Shahidur Rahman said they will accept any decision about it by the government.
The RAB DG, in reply to another question about the Sagar-Runi murder case, said that the case has been handed over to a high profile committee at the behest of the High Court. The committee comprises RAB representatives.
RAB will continue its cooperation in the investigation of murder of the journalist couple.