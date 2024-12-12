RAB DG seeks apology for 7-murder, admits existence of Aynaghar

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has acknowledged the existence of a secret detention center named ‘Aynaghar’ during the Awami League regime.

The elite force has also apologized to the family members of those who were killed including the seven-murder of Narayanganj or who were repressed by the RAB since its inception.

RAB director general AKM Shahidur Rahman made the comments at a view exchange meeting with journalists at RAB media centre in the city's Karwan Bazar on Thursday morning. Shahidur Rahman took charge as the RAB boss on 8 August following the fall of Awami League government on 5 August.