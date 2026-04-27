Bangladesh's first ocean satellite ground station set to launch in June

The ground station, which has a storage capacity of about 420 terabytes, requires some operational work before it can be fully launched. The station aims to connect with 11 satellites, of which partial connections have already been established with around seven. High-quality data is being received from several Chinese satellites. At the same time, data is also being collected from Japanese satellites and those of NASA.

Alongside determining which types of data from which satellites will be most effective to collect, work is currently underway to develop specialised software for data analysis. Trial operations of the station will begin when a Chinese delegation visits in June.

Persons related to the project have stated that the ground station will connect to 11 satellites. Once operational, it will enable rapid access to various types of environmental data, including weather changes, cyclone forecasting, river erosion, and deforestation.