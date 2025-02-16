Violent attacks on journalists surging in Bangladesh, govt has to take actions

Since the beginning of February, serious attacks on journalists have been on the rise, including beatings by baton and hammer — carried out by police officers and political activists alike — and storming newsrooms.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is sounding the alarm and calling on the authorities to bring every perpetrator to justice and ensure journalists’ safety.

RSF in a statement made the call in its website on 14 February.

"The succession of multiple serious attacks against journalists in the past few days indicates a worrying surge in violence against the media. While the interim government’s takeover in August 2024 raised hopes for improvement, journalists’ safety remains unprotected. They are being assaulted while reporting, subjected to physical retaliation for their articles, and their newsrooms are being stormed by protesters. RSF calls on the authorities to prosecute all those responsible for these attacks, to put an end to this intolerable cycle of violence, and to ensure the safety of media professionals," said Celia Mercier, head of the RSF South Asia Desk.