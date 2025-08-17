Unplanned constructions stifle Chalan Beel to death

On 26, 27, and 28 July, this correspondent visited the main parts of Chalan Beel. On 26 July, under the Boalmari Bridge of Chhaikhola Union, Chatmohar upazila, farmers of Ramnagar village were seen immersing jute. Seeing there was still not enough water in the beel, farmer Tajim Uddin, 65, of Ramnagar village, said, “Where will water come from? The sluice gate of Natabaria is closed. Can’t you see the beel is completely dry? There's not even knee-deep water. When they open the gate, then water comes in good amount.”

A little ahead of the bridge, on the opposite side of the road, another group of people were washing jute. Asked about the water condition, a laborer named Shahidul Islam, 40, pointed to a black mark on an electric pole and said, “Chalan Beel’s water used to rise up to there. Why it hasn’t this time, only Allah knows.”

As per Tajim Uddin’s direction, only 2 out of 14 gates were found open at Natabaria sluice gate. There I spoke with Azad Hossain, 52, a fish trader from Natabaria village. He said through the Gumani river, water from all the rivers enters the beel together via Kinu Sarkar’s canal. Now all the sluice gates need to be opened.

“We are in favor of opening them. But we don’t know why they don’t,” said Tajim Uddin.

CEGIS has identified some causes for the current plight of Chalan Beel. It says 15 polders (enclosures) have been constructed in the beel. For these, 1,500 km of embankments and 180 control structures including sluice gates have been built. In addition, 1,188 roads have been constructed. As a result, areas inside the polders have become cut off from the rivers; river flow has been obstructed; the very character of Chalan Beel has been destroyed.

Gumani river flows under Bousha bridge in Chatmohar. Other than Atrai, Jamuna’s water also enters this river.

The Gumani River flows under the Baosha Bridge in Chatmohar. Besides the Atrai, the water of the Jamuna also enters into this river. All the water together passes through Kinu Sarkar’s jola via the Gumanī River and falls into the Chalan Beel. On that bridge, a conversation took place with farmer Shahjamal, 60, of Korokola village. He said, “Every year by this time, the water rises in the Beel.”