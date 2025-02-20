27th BCS: SC reinstates HC verdict to appoint candidates passed first viva-voce in 3 months
The Appellate Division on Thursday reinstated a High Court verdict that was pronounced 16 years ago with an order to appoint the candidates who passed the first viva-voce of the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service examination.
The five-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, unanimously pronounced the order after hearing three appeals filed in favour of deprived 1,137 candidates.
Though the 1,137 candidates passed the first viva-voce examination, they failed the second viva-voce in the 27th BCS. The three appeals were filed by 140 candidates on behalf of the 1,137.
The Appellate Division on Wednesday heard the appeals and set Thursday for the verdict, which was passed around 10:00 am today.
Earlier, on 11 July 2010, the Appellate Division pronounced a verdict upholding a High Court verdict that declared the decision to scrap the first viva-voce exam in the 27th BCS legally valid. The apex court cancelled the verdict today.
Senior lawyer Salah Uddin Dolon, Md Ruhul Kuddus and Mohammad Shishir Monir represented the appellants while additional attorney general Anik R Haque represented the state, and Mohammad Khalekuzzaman Bhuiyan represented the Public Service Commission (PSC) in the court.
Over a hundred candidates were present in the courtroom during the verdict.
* More to follow …