27th BCS: SC reinstates HC verdict to appoint candidates passed first viva-voce in 3 months

The Appellate Division on Thursday reinstated a High Court verdict that was pronounced 16 years ago with an order to appoint the candidates who passed the first viva-voce of the 27th Bangladesh Civil Service examination.

The five-member Appellate Division bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, unanimously pronounced the order after hearing three appeals filed in favour of deprived 1,137 candidates.

Though the 1,137 candidates passed the first viva-voce examination, they failed the second viva-voce in the 27th BCS. The three appeals were filed by 140 candidates on behalf of the 1,137.