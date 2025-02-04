Family shocked at son's death during irregular migration without father's knowledge

As Sujon Farazi had not got any legal scope to go to Italy, he decided to travel without any valid documents to fulfill his dream.

Although other family members supported his decision, his father, Mirajul Islam, was not willing to take such a risk. This led to several altercations between the father and son.

Eventually, Sujon left for Libya without informing his father, with the help of a broker.

Recently, 23 bodies, including Sujon's, were recovered from the Mediterranean Sea after a boat capsized off the Libyan coast. His father, Mirajul Islam, confirmed his son's death to Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning. Their home is in the Purba Ghatmajhi area in Madaripur sadar upazila.

According to the Bangladesh embassy in Libya, a group of migrants had attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea to go to Italy by boat. The boat, carrying 56 passengers, sank in the sea on 25 January. Between 28 and 31 January, 23 bodies were found washed ashore. While the identities of the bodies could not be immediately confirmed, the embassy, citing local sources, stated that most of them were believed to be Bangladeshi.