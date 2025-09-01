Chittagong University clashes: Classes, exams remain suspended

Classes and examinations at Chittagong University (CU) remain suspended today, Monday, following violent clashes with local villagers. Despite two rounds of confrontations, no case had been filed as of this morning.

The campus, usually abuzz with activity, lay under an eerie silence, though administrative functions, including recruitment tests, continued at the university’s offices.

The university has about 27,550 students across 48 departments and six institutes. After the clashes, all examinations scheduled for Sunday were postponed, while regular classes were largely disrupted. However, the recruitment test took place as planned.

During a visit this morning to the Faculty of Social Sciences, the Shaheed Minar, Gol Chattar, and Gate no. 2 areas, the campus appeared nearly deserted, with only a handful of students scattered across places that are normally filled with crowds and chatter.