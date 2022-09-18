BGB, Coastguard put on maximum alert on border

Myanmar military and Arakan Army have been fighting fiercely for a month in Walidong hill inside Myanmar territory opposite the Bangladesh border at Ghumdhum area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari.
A Rohingya teen, Md Iqbal, died earlier on Friday night as mortar shells from a hill in Myanmar fell in a Rohingya shelter centre on the zero line. Five more Rohingyas including a girl were injured.
Besides, a Bangladeshi youth named Athowaing Tanchangya, 22, was critically injured in a landmine explosion near pillar No. 35 opposite to Tumbru border when he went there to bring his cattle on Friday afternoon.
The youth, a resident of Headman para, is now undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Panicked farmers fear more landmine explosions along the border after the incident. Farmers are not going to the fields fearing there could be more landmines.
Kurshed Alam said, "We have held a meeting with all authorities concerned to take measures over current border situation. In the meeting, it is said that the ongoing conflict is their (Myanmar) internal affair. However, we said that we will have to remain alert so that the conflict does not affect us in any way. BGB and Coastguard have been asked to remain on maximum alert on border. If necessary, they will deploy additional forces."
The foreign secretary also said a direction has been given to remain vigilant to prevent Rohingya from entering Bangladesh.
Myanmar ambassador to Dhaka summoned
The Bangladesh foreign ministry has summoned Myanmar ambassador to Dhaka, Aung Kyae Moe, over several incidents of shelling of Myanmar security forces along the border in the last few days.
Acting DG of Myanmar Wing at the foreign ministry, Nazmul Huda, summoned the Myanmar ambassador on Sunday morning. This is for the fourth time the Myanmar envoy was summoned at the ministry for the border incidents.
Local people’s representatives and border security force personnel said the Myanmar army started firing mortar shells continuously on Friday afternoon after a pause of three days.
Earlier, on 9 September, a bullet fired from Myanmar fell on the yard of the house of Shahjahan, a farmer in Konarpara village near Tumbru Bazar.