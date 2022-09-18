Dhaka summons Myanmar ambassador

This is for the fourth time the Myanmar envoy was summoned at the ministry for the border incidents.

Firing from artillery and shelling have been going on incessantly on the Myanmar side of the border in Ghumdhum area in Bandarban’s Naikhyangchhari upazila, creating panic among the Bangladeshi residents.

A Rohingya teen, Md Iqbal, died earlier on Friday night as mortar shells from a hill in Myanmar fell in a Rohingya shelter centre on the zero line. Five more Rohingyas including a girl were injured.

Besides, a Bangladeshi youth named Athowaing Tanchangya, 22, was critically injured in a landmine explosion near pillar No. 35 opposite to Tumbru border when he went there to bring his cattle on Friday afternoon.