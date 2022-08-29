Myanmar ambassador summoned by foreign ministry

The foreign ministry on Monday summoned Myanmar ambassador to Dhaka Aung Kyaw Moe in protest of two mortar shells hurled from Myanmar which landed in Bangladesh territory on Sunday.

The foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said this while speaking to reporters on Monday.

The shells fell at Tumbru Bazar area in Naikhongchari’s Ghumdhum border area at around 3:00pm on Sunday. But the shells didn’t detonate.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members later diffused the unexploded shells.