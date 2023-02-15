Next national polls will be free and fair: PM Hasina tells US official

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the next parliamentary election will be fair and free as she is committed to democracy and the Election Commission is completely independent.

“The next election will be fair and free. I fought for democracy throughout my life,” she said.

The prime minister said this when a US delegation, led by counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet, paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban.

PM’s speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed the newspersons after the meeting.