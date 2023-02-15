Bangladesh

Next national polls will be free and fair: PM Hasina tells US official

UNB
Dhaka
A US delegation, led by counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet, paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganobhaban on WednesdayPID

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the next parliamentary election will be fair and free as she is committed to democracy and the Election Commission is completely independent.

 “The next election will be fair and free. I fought for democracy throughout my life,” she said.

The prime minister said this when a US delegation, led by counselor of the US Department of State Derek Chollet, paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban.

PM’s speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam briefed the newspersons after the meeting.

Hasina said if the people vote for Awami League in the next general election, her party will take the charge of governing the country. 

“I never want to come to power through vote-rigging,” she was quoted as saying.

The PM said she always struggled for the people’s rights to food and vote.

She said the first-ever EC’s reconstitution law was passed in parliament and then a neutral Election Commission was constituted on the basis of the law.

She said the EC is completely independent. It has administrative and financial independence, she added.

Bangladesh is due to elect its next parliament by end of this year or first week of January next year.

The last parliamentary election was held on 30 December, 2018.

