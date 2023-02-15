Next national polls will be free and fair: PM Hasina tells US official

Hasina said if the people vote for Awami League in the next general election, her party will take the charge of governing the country.
“I never want to come to power through vote-rigging,” she was quoted as saying.
The PM said she always struggled for the people’s rights to food and vote.
She said the first-ever EC’s reconstitution law was passed in parliament and then a neutral Election Commission was constituted on the basis of the law.
She said the EC is completely independent. It has administrative and financial independence, she added.
Bangladesh is due to elect its next parliament by end of this year or first week of January next year.
The last parliamentary election was held on 30 December, 2018.