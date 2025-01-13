Number of female migrant workers drops for second consecutive year

The Middle East remains the primary destination for women seeking employment abroad, with most working as domestic helpers. However, many return home after facing various forms of abuse and torture.

Allegations of sexual harassment have also surfaced, dampening the enthusiasm of women to seek jobs in these countries. Consequently, the number of women workers going abroad has been steadily declining over the past two years.

According to the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET), 105,466 women workers went abroad in 2022. This figure dropped to 76,108 in 2023, marking a 28 per cent decline. In 2024, the number further decreased to 61,158, a 20 per cent reduction from the previous year.

Firoza, a resident of Manikganj, returned from Saudi Arabia in October after working there for two years. She shared her ordeal with Prothom Alo, recounting how her salary was initially low but paid regularly during her first year.

However, in her second year, despite a salary increase, she was not paid for 11 consecutive months. When she finally returned home, she received her overdue wages in a lump sum. During her time there, she often went hungry and endured physical abuse from her employer.

Firoza now lives in poverty with her child and advises other women against going to Saudi Arabia to work as domestic helpers even if one has to live on the edge of poverty.