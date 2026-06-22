Revenue shortfall may reach Tk 880 billion this fiscal year: NBR

According to the NBR, customs duty and tax collections amounted to Tk 3.89 trillion (389,953 crore) as of 20 June, covering 11 months and 20 days of the fiscal year. A total of Tk 293.11 billon (29,311 crore) was collected during the first 20 days of June.

The NBR expects to collect another Tk 250 billion (25,000 crore) during the final 10 days of June. If that target is achieved, total revenue collection for the fiscal year will reach a record Tk 4.15 trillion (415,000 crore), the highest in the country's history.

However, there could still be a shortfall of Tk 880 billion (88,000 crore) against the target.

The NBR also said it has already formed three separate taskforces comprising field-level officials from the income tax, VAT and customs departments to accelerate revenue collection.

These taskforces have undertaken various initiatives to boost revenue, including expediting the disposal of cases pending before appellate authorities, tribunals, the High Court, the Supreme Court and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.