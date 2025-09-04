21 August grenade attack: Acquittal of Tarique Rahman, others upheld

The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division has upheld the High Court verdict acquitting Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and others in the 21 August grenade attack cases.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the ruling on Thursday, dismissing the state’s appeal against the High Court judgement.

The verdict, however, was issued with certain observations, including modifications and withdrawals of parts of the High Court order.