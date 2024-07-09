Geopolitics in focus as PM Hasina arrives in China

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be holding separate meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping and prime premier Li Qiang on Wednesday in a fresh perspective.

The bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and China has elevated to a new level over the past decade as Bangladesh joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while China has financed various mega projects including Padma Rail Bridge and Bangabandhu Tunnel projects.

However, this time the meetings between the top leaders of two countries at Beijing’s Great Hall will not be limited to the issue of bilateral relationship. Geopolitics and geo-economy will relevantly get importance amid the changing regional and global perspectives.

Diplomatic sources said economic cooperation will get priority as usual during the bilateral talks between the prime ministers of two countries. However, announcement on elevating a ‘close strategic partnership’ may come as a qualitative change in overall relationship. Beijing may also clarify its role on the large-scale economic journey through China’s involvement in the coordinated development in the southern region of Bangladesh.