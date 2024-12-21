Police left no misdeeds uncommitted in last 16 yrs due to political influence: IGP

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam has said the police committed all types of wrongdoings in the last 16 years due to political influence.

“In last 16 years, political influence was so much that we left no misdeeds uncommitted. You know that, we all know that. We are so sorry and embarrassed for that,” said the IGP while exchanging views with journalists in Sylhet today, Saturday.

“Demands have been made to the police reform commission to ensure the police department remains free from political influence,” the IGP remarked while speaking at Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) office on Saturday afternoon.

He added that perhaps no police in the history of the world committed such atrocities.

“I personally did not perceive that police can be so cruel,” the IGP said, adding that he has no explanation as to why police became so trigger-happy to carry out orders from political leadership.