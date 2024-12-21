Police left no misdeeds uncommitted in last 16 yrs due to political influence: IGP
Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam has said the police committed all types of wrongdoings in the last 16 years due to political influence.
“In last 16 years, political influence was so much that we left no misdeeds uncommitted. You know that, we all know that. We are so sorry and embarrassed for that,” said the IGP while exchanging views with journalists in Sylhet today, Saturday.
“Demands have been made to the police reform commission to ensure the police department remains free from political influence,” the IGP remarked while speaking at Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) office on Saturday afternoon.
He added that perhaps no police in the history of the world committed such atrocities.
“I personally did not perceive that police can be so cruel,” the IGP said, adding that he has no explanation as to why police became so trigger-happy to carry out orders from political leadership.
Baharul Alam said hatred towards police became unbearable for the people.
To find a way out, the IGP said he is travelling to different places and hearing from police officers of different ranks.
The IGP also expressed concern that some unscrupulous people, leaders and influential persons are filing cases against innocent people.
However, Baharul Alam said he directed the police officials to ensure no innocent people are arrested or harassed.
Saying that the police don’t have the jurisdiction to stop filing of cases, the IGP said, “Some unscrupulous people are influencing the fathers or relatives of those killed in the movement to file cases against 1300 people instead of 10. But we don’t have anything to do in this regard. As per the law we cannot tell the plaintiffs that why have you accused 1300, accuse three.”
The IGP also regretted murder of a journalist in Sylhet during the movement and asked the commissioner of Sylhet police to investigate the case properly.
Sylhet range’s DIG Md Mushfequr Rahman, SMP commissioner Md Rezaul Karim, among others, were present at the press briefing.
The IGP also held a views-exchange meeting with the police officials of Sylhet range.