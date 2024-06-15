Lightning kills 4 in Rangamati’s Langadu, 1 still missing

Four people, including a woman, were killed in two separate lightning strikes in Langadu upazila of Rangamati on Saturday.

Of them, the woman faced the tragic end when the lightning struck her in Atarak Chhara area and the other three people died after being struck by lightning on a boat in Kaptai Lake in Bhasaindam area in the afternoon.

Moreover, the boat operator Akash Ali, 45, is still missing in this connection.