UN aid for Rohingya refugee children faces ‘funding cliff’

The United Nations warned Tuesday that its ability to help children in the sprawling Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh was rapidly shrivelling and would soon fall off a “funding cliff”.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF said conditions in the camps were already dire and would only get worse in 2026 as financial support dries up.

Around a million largely Muslim Rohingya fled a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar’s Rakhine state, launched in 2017, and now live in the beachside town of Cox’s Bazar.