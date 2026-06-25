Tk 126.33b paid in bribes in 1 year during interim govt: TIB

The survey found that 81.5 per cent of households believed it was difficult to obtain services without paying bribes. In particular, the high incidence of bribery and corruption in law enforcement and judicial services was seen as a major obstacle to people’s access to justice. At the same time, corruption in the agriculture, local government, land, education, health, passport and BRTA sectors had either increased or remained unchanged.

Despite being victims of corruption, 61.3 per cent of households did not lodge any complaint. According to them, the entire system is corrupt. Nearly half of the households also said they had no idea where or how to file a complaint about corruption.

Although 29.5 per cent of households said they were aware of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and only 1.4 per cent knew about the government’s Grievance Redress System (GRS), the rate of filing complaints remained very low. Even when complaints were made, many were not accepted or no action was taken.

Survey participants said the main drivers of corruption were impunity, lack of awareness, and the fact that those involved in corruption often benefited rather than being punished.