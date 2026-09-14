Verdict in case against Obaidul Quader, six others Tuesday
The verdict in the case against seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League, banned for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, will be delivered tomorrow, Tuesday.
A three-member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, issued the order today, Monday. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Manzurul Basid and Justice Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.
The other accused in the case are Awami League (activities banned) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim; former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat; banned Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash; General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan; banned Chhatra League Central President Saddam Hossain; and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif. All the accused are absconding.
The charges against the accused include ordering killings and torture, incitement and conspiracy during the July mass uprising.