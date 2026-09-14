Verdict in case against Obaidul Quader, six others Tuesday

The verdict in the case against seven accused, including Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League, banned for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, will be delivered tomorrow, Tuesday.

A three-member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, issued the order today, Monday. The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Manzurul Basid and Justice Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.