Why officials suddenly reluctant to become DC?
*115 officers from 25th batch of BCS were called for interview, 61 were present. *154 officers from 27th batch were called for interview, 75 were present.
The interest among BCS administration cadre officers in becoming deputy commissioners (DC) has suddenly waned.
Previously, there was significant enthusiasm for this position, with extensive lobbying.
However, now nearly half of the officers who have been called for interviews are not attending.
The public administration ministry has called 269 officers from two batches for appointments as DC. However, only 136 officers have attended the interview, meaning approximately 49 per cent of the invited officers have remained absent.
The position of DC has always been attractive to officers of the administration cadre. It is considered the most important role in field administration, widely regarded as prestigious. This position comes with both authority and privileges. Throughout successive governments, a section of officers has lobbied with ministers, state ministers, senior bureaucrats and influential figures to secure a DC appointment. In the early days of the interim government, several officers even staged protests and demonstrations to become DCs.
To understand this sudden decline in interest, this correspondent spoke with at least ten officers who had been invited for interviews. They broadly identified five key reasons.
Firstly, officers who served as DC during the last three controversial, one-sided and manipulated elections are now facing accountability. Many have been subjected to disciplinary action, while the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched investigations into the assets of several individuals. If appointed as DC now, they may be required to oversee the next election, which could lead to future complications. Notably, in February, the interim government placed 43 officers on Special Duty (OSD) due to their roles as Returning Officers in the 2018 parliamentary elections, which became known as the midnight vote. Additionally, 22 officers who served as DC during the 2014 and 2018 parliamentary elections (have now completed 25 years in service) have been compulsory retired.
Secondly, many officers believe that the current field administration environment is not conductive to serving as a DC. According to them, local leaders and activists from various political parties are exerting pressure on the field administration in multiple ways. Individuals identifying themselves as ‘coordinators’ are interfering in administrative matters and engaging in lobbying. In some areas, mob-like disruptions are being created, making it difficult for officers to work independently.
Thirdly, the current government is an interim administration. Some officers are uncertain about how a future political government will perceive those who serve as DC under this administration.
Fourthly, officers who held prominent positions during the tenure of the Awami League government are voluntarily refraining from attending interviews. They believe they are unlikely to be appointed as DC making the interview process futile.
Fifthly, even minor allegations of irregularities or corruption can now lead to disciplinary action by the government. Officers feel that, despite the risks of assuming the DC position, exercising authority in the role would be challenging. As a result, some officers consider it unwise to take up the position at this time.
An officer from the administration cadre was assigned to a key ministry under the current government. There are no allegations against him of having received undue benefits during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government. He is also recognised for his competence. However, despite being invited for the DC appointment interview, he chose not to attend.
When asked about his decision, the officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that accepting a DC position at this time carries risks. The field administration is already under considerable pressure and there is also the concern of facing future disciplinary actions. A decision taken under pressure today could later lead to accountability issues or an investigation by ACC.
Why is the DC position so attractive?
The DC is responsible for overseeing all duties of the district administration. The DC acts as the coordinator for development activities within the district and serves as the chairperson of over a hundred committees, including the District law and order committee. During national parliamentary elections, DC is often appointed as Returning officers. The position comes with a large bungalow, the opportunity to use several luxury vehicles, police protection and household staff including security personnel and domestic workers.
The district administration also manages local funds, such as the Local Resource (LR) Fund, which the DC has authority to utilise. There have been allegations that some officers have misappropriated funds from this source. It is believed that the LR fund has become a significant source of illegal income for corrupt DCs.
Typically, officers at the level of deputy secretary are appointed as DC. The practice of conducting interviews for the role has been in place for some time. During the tenure of the Awami League government, it is widely alleged that DC appointments were often made based on party affiliation, lobbying and the preferences of political leaders.
After the interim government assumed office on 8 August, all DC appointed during the tenure of Awami League were recalled. This led to protests and disturbances within the Secretariat regarding the appointment of replacements. During this period, 17 officers were also penalised.
Allegations surfaced regarding the influence of individuals who had lobbied for DC appointments, claiming to be coordinators.
A five-member committee, headed by the cabinet secretary, conducts interviews for the DC appointments. This committee began interviewing officers for new DC appointments in January.
According to the Ministry of Public Administration, officers from the 25th, 27th and 28th batches of the administration cadre are being considered for DC appointments. The ministry has compiled a list of nearly 400 officers. Interviews for officers from the 25th and 27th batches have already been completed. A review of the data shows that 115 officers from the 25th batch were invited for interviews. Of these, 61 attended, meaning 53 per cent of the invited officers participated in the interview process.
From the 27th batch, 154 officers were invited for interviews. Of these, 75 attended meaning 49 per cent of the invited officers participated in the interview process. Officers from the 28th batch are still awaiting their interviews and it is expected that attendance may also be low from this batch.
On 15 March, 74 Deputy Secretaries from the 27th batch, working in various ministries, were called for interviews. Among them, the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, KM Alamgir Kabir, who was listed 8th, did not attend. When asked why he did not attend, he told Prothom Alo on Sunday that he wished to build his professional career within the Ministry of Finance. He said, “After careful consideration, I have decided not to pursue the DC position.”
Several other officers have cited personal reasons for their decisions, but in informal conversations, they have expressed various concerns. They also mentioned that while serving in field administration can increase opportunities for advancement to higher positions in the administration, enhance skills, experience and crisis management abilities, the current situation indicates that the risks are much higher.
There are approximately 500 officers in the 25th and 27th batches of the BCS Administration cadre. Not all of them have been called for interviews. Attendance at the interviews has not been made compulsory, but the significant number of absentees has sparked various discussions within the administration.
When asked for comment, Mohammad Erfanul Hoque, Additional Secretary of the Recruitment, Promotion and Deputation wing (APD) of the Ministry of Public Administration told Prothom Alo that he does not believe the officers are avoiding the interviews out of fear or anxiety. He pointed out that many officers from the 25th and 27th batches are currently serving as DC. He acknowledged that there have been challenges in the role of DC and these challenges still exist. Officers must accept these challenges in order to perform their duties as DC.
Who are eligible for DC?
According to sources in the Ministry of Public Administration, there are currently 26 officers from the 24th BCS batch, 25 officers from the 25th batch and 13 officers from the 27th batch serving as DC. Officers from the 24th batch are likely to be promoted from Deputy Secretary to Joint Secretary soon, which means they will be reassigned from field administration. Additionally, some DC has been identified as underperforming and will not be retained in their positions. Ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, many districts will see new DC appointments.
The Ministry of Public Administration follows a set policy for DC appointments. According to the latest placement policy issued in 2022, officers from the Administration cadre become eligible for appointment as DC one year after being promoted to Deputy Secretary. The fit list or eligibility list for DC appointments includes only those officers who have a minimum of two years of experience in field administration. Additionally, an officer’s Annual Confidential Report (ACR) for the past five years and their overall disciplinary record must be satisfactory.
After the interim government assumed office, some flexibility was introduced in the policy for DC appointments. The revised policy states that, as many officers were denied promotions during the previous government’s tenure, those without two years of field administration experience may still be appointed as DC. Typically, an officer serves as a DC for three years. The government has indicated that the parliamentary elections will be held either at the end of this year or by June of the following year.
Relevant officials have noted that, in the past, some officers also declined to attend DC appointment interviews. However, the number of disinterested officers is significantly higher this time. As a result, there is concern that less competent and less qualified officers may be appointed to this crucial position. Some have also pointed out that the reluctance to attend DC interviews should not deter authorities from taking action against politically biased individuals and those involved in controversial elections.
When asked about the issue, former Secretary and Rector of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC), A.K.M. Abdul Awal Majumdar told Prothom Alo yesterday that it is not unusual for officers to be hesitant about becoming DC due to concerns that, while overseeing the upcoming parliamentary elections, some Returning Officers may face challenges and reputational damage. He stated that the position of DC has traditionally been one of the most attractive roles in the administration, with strong interest from officers. However, political interference and the actions of overly enthusiastic officials have made the role increasingly controversial.
Abdul Awal Majumdar further noted that for the next 10 to 15 years, many skilled and competent officers in field administration may be reluctant to take on the role of DC. He emphasised that if political governments stop exerting excessive control over DC and allow them to work with professionalism, the situation will gradually improve.