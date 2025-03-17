Why officials suddenly reluctant to become DC?

The interest among BCS administration cadre officers in becoming deputy commissioners (DC) has suddenly waned.

Previously, there was significant enthusiasm for this position, with extensive lobbying.

However, now nearly half of the officers who have been called for interviews are not attending.

The public administration ministry has called 269 officers from two batches for appointments as DC. However, only 136 officers have attended the interview, meaning approximately 49 per cent of the invited officers have remained absent.

The position of DC has always been attractive to officers of the administration cadre. It is considered the most important role in field administration, widely regarded as prestigious. This position comes with both authority and privileges. Throughout successive governments, a section of officers has lobbied with ministers, state ministers, senior bureaucrats and influential figures to secure a DC appointment. In the early days of the interim government, several officers even staged protests and demonstrations to become DCs.

To understand this sudden decline in interest, this correspondent spoke with at least ten officers who had been invited for interviews. They broadly identified five key reasons.