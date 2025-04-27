Court orders issuing arrest warrant against Saima Wazed through Interpol
A Dhaka court has ordered to issue an arrest warrant through Interpol against Saima Wazed, daughter of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in connection with a case filed over corruption charges in plot allocation in Purbachal.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain passed the order after an appeal of the Anti-Corruption Commission in this regard on Sunday, ACC and court sources said.
Earlier on 10 April, the court ordered issuing an arrest warrant against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed in the case filed over corruption charges in allocation of plot.
The court also ordered issuing arrest warrants against 21 people including Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s daughter Tulip Siddiq and son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby in three separate cases on 13 April.
Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Tulip Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq, another daughter of Sheikh Rehana, and Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and former state minister for public works Sharif Ahmed have been chargesheeted in the three cases.
The ACC on 26 December last year started an investigation against allocation of plots in the names of Sheikh Hasina and her family members in Dhaka’s Purbachal.
The anti-graft watchdog has filed six lawsuits against Sheikh Hasina and others.