President, prime minister urge unity, sacrifice, and compassion

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have greeted countrymen as well as the Muslims across the globe on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha that falls tomorrow.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying that the holy Eid-ul-Azha will bring welfare for all with the emergence of the spirit of sacrifice among all.

In his message, the president said, "The great example of profound love, absolute obedience and sacrifice to Almighty Allah set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) at the directive of Allah is incomparable in the history and it's a lesson for us".