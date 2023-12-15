77 more BNP men sentenced 

Just three weeks before the National Parliament elections, 77 more individuals associated with BNP and its affiliated organisations were sentenced in five separate cases on Thursday.

Among the convicted leaders and activists are Saiful Alam, former president of Jubo Dal, Rafiqul Alam, member secretary of Dhaka City South wing BNP, and Azizur Rahman, general secretary of Dhaka City North wing Swechchhasebak Dal.

In the last four and a half months, a total of 1,222 people have been sentenced in 78 cases, with the majority being BNP leaders and workers. Some individuals have faced sentencing in multiple cases.

The five cases decided on Thursday were registered in 2011, 2013, and 2018 and were filed in Motijheel, Tejgaon, Shahjahanpur, Banani, and Cantonment police stations in the capital.