Jamaat’s opposition to Liberation War is an established truth: Law Minister
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman has said that it has now become an “established truth” through parliamentary legislation that Jamaat-e-Islami was a force opposed to the Liberation War in 1971.
He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a May Day event organised by the Poura Sramik Dal in Shailkupa upazila of Jhenaidah on Friday morning.
“Jamaat no longer has the moral ground to say that their predecessors did not oppose the Liberation War. The reason is that we have passed a law in Parliament—the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Amendment) Act 2026. That law contains a definition. While defining the Liberation War, it states that those who fought against the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971, along with their local collaborators—Razakars, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, and then Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami and Nizam-e-Islam Party, are the freedom fighters. That means Jamaat-e-Islami at the time opposed the Liberation War and independence,” Md Asaduzzaman said.
He further said that Jamaat-e-Islami did not oppose the bill in Parliament. “They remained silent, which amounts to tacit approval. The NCP (National Citizen Party) formally supported the bill in writing. I stated this in Parliament. The Home Minister also said that this subject will no longer be debated. Through this law, it has now been established in Parliament as a settled fact that Jamaat-e-Islami was a force against the Liberation War in 1971.”
Leaders and activists of the BNP at district and upazila levels were present at the event.