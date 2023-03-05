Probe report deferral nears century in Sagar-Runi murder case

Maasranga Television news editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead in their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police the following day.

First, the sub-inspector (SI) of the police station was investigating the case. After four days, the investigation of this sensational murder case was handed over to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB).